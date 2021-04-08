Constance ‘Connie’ Cardinal Obituary

Constance M. “Connie” Cardinal, 96, died Tuesday afternoon, March 30, 2021 at The Morrison in Whitefield.
Connie was born in Lancaster on April 12, 1924 the daughter of William and Esther (Merrow) Rines. She grew up on Catbow Farm at Martin Meadow Pond and was a lifetime resident of Lancaster. She graduated from Lancaster Academy in 1941. She married the late John S. Cardinal in 1948 and resided at Holton Park (formerly Prospect Park) for 60 years.
During her years of employment, Connie worked for Western Union, and as a telephone operator, then held a position at the Lancaster National Bank. She was also a personal secretary to the late Sinclair Weeks. She retired following her work as Deputy Clerk of the Superior Court.
Connie was a long-time parishioner of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster. She was a member of the Lancaster Historical Society and Friends of the Library. Many hours of her life were spent volunteering at Weeks Memorial Hospital. She was an avid quilter and loved to read. She confessed that her only regret in life was that she would not get to read “all the books.”
Surviving family members include a son William J. Cardinal of Lancaster; a daughter Charlotte Sweeney of Gouldsboro, Maine; and a grandson Benjamin Cardinal. She was predeceased by her brother William “Bidge” Rines.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Women or to Weeks Memorial Library.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
