Constance “Connie” Helen (Gilman) Connary, 93, of Island Pond, Vt. died peacefully at North Country Hospital in Newport, Vt. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a brief illness.
Connie was born in Groveton, N.H. on Sept. 6, 1926, the eldest of seven children of Antonio and Nancy (Young) Gilman. She was a graduate of Groveton High School, class of 1944.
Being raised during the great depression and WWII, she went to school during the day and worked the second shift at Groveton Papers along with many other girls from town to keep the paper company going while the men were off at war.
She lived in the Groveton and Stratford areas until moving to Island Pond thirty-five years ago. Connie married Maurice P. Connary on Nov. 23, 1946, and was happily married until his death in 2016.
Connie loved her family; neighbors; friends, and her home. She loved with no judgment, her love for family was insurmountable, and she gave love so easily. Always caring for others, our Earthly Angel is now resting peacefully.
Connie enjoyed quilting; braiding rugs; her flower gardens; going to camp; making pickles and baking. She will be remembered for making the best strawberry-rhubarb pies and the highest lemon meringue pies.
Connie is survived by two children; Maurice G. “Mickey” Connary and Nancy L. Connary both of Island Pond, Vt.; six grandchildren; one granddaughter-in-law; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother Richard Gilman of Stark, N.H.; two brother-in-laws John Connary and wife Becky of Nashua, N.H. and Richard White of North Carolina, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Maurice P. Connary on March 13, 2016; one son William “Bill” Connary on Oct. 23, 1972; two grandsons Thomas Connary on June 26, 1993, and Guy Marier on Sept. 3, 2016, one great-grandson Daniel Ward on June 8, 2011; two sisters Anita Tilly and Patricia McLeod; and three brothers John Gilman, Donald Gilman, and Robert Gilman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice; 46 Lakemont Rd; Newport, VT 05855.
Services are entrusted to the care of the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home in Groveton, NH, and will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
To send the family your condolences via the online register book, please visit, www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com.
