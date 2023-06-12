Constance ‘Connie’ Quimby Obituary

Constance “Connie” Quimby, 80, of Concord, Vt., loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed peacefully Saturday evening, June 10, 2023, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Mrs. Quimby was born in Lancaster, N.H., on April 8, 1943, the daughter of Clyde and Ruth (Shores) Noble of Granby, Vt. She was a longtime resident of Concord and graduated with the Class of 1961 at Concord High School.
Connie was a public servant to her community. She was a past school secretary, postmaster relief, town clerk, town treasurer, and state representative. Other community service included her dedication to the Concord Historical Society, Holiday in the Hills, and many others. In her spare time, she enjoyed woodworking, painting, knitting, collecting wildflowers for the Fairbanks Museum, music, dancing, and exhibiting at the Lancaster Fair.
Surviving family members include her husband of 59 years, Bruce Quimby of Concord; her children, Michael Quimby (Wendy) of Concord, Beth Quimby of Lyndonville, Audra Girouard (Denis) of Concord, Aimee Quimby (Troy Charron) of Lyndonville; grandchildren Logan Quimby, Jordan Quimby, Kaitlyn Girouard, Lauren Girouard, Ethan Girouard, all of Concord; siblings Rodney Noble of Lunenburg, Paula Christopher of Concord, Claudette Morehouse of Concord, John Noble of Granby; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Ruth and Clyde, and a brother Calvin Noble.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. An announcement will be made prior to.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.