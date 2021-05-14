Corene B. (Richardson) Pelletier Obituary

Corene B. (Richardson) Pelletier, 81, of Lebanon, N.H. passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2021 at the Jack Byrne Center with her beloved family by her side. Corene was born on May 30, 1939 with her twin sister Irene to Ira and Cora Richardson. She grew up in the Lebanon area and attended Lebanon High School, graduating in 1957. She participated in basketball, field hockey and softball.
She met her husband, Edward Pelletier, while working at Petco Gas Station. They married on Oct. 18, 1958 and settled in Lebanon where they raised their four children. She held various secretarial and administrative positions at First National Bank of Lebanon, CRREL, Gateway Motors, RSD Leasing, and Mascoma Bank. She was also the bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Ed’s Sunoco Service Station, for 30 years.
After retiring, Corene and Ed lived in New Bern, NC and Ocala, Fla. before returning to the Upper Valley. Corene loved to play bingo, scrabble, and cribbage. She enjoyed gambling, watching the Red Sox and her soap operas especially The Young and the Restless, reading, shopping, sunbathing by the pool, and getting together for lunches with her Class of ‘57 friends.
She was always very competitive, often sparring with her opponents and she didn’t enjoy losing. Corene also loved to spend time with family and especially loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports or attending their school functions.
Racing was a large part of the Pelletiers’ life from the 50’s to the 80’s. Every summer weekend was spent at the tracks cheering on Ed’s racing team with many life-long friends. They spent free time visiting and hosting extended family; took many extended trips in their RV. Ed always made sure Corene drove a big, beautiful car, usually a Lincoln.
Corene was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Edward; her parents, Ira and Cora Richardson; her in-laws, Gerard and Muriel Pelletier; siblings: Norton, Errol (Bud), Paul, Tom, Mary Jean (Jeannie) Ellen and Nancy.
She is survived by her children, Tammy (Ronald) Stebbins, Tom (Karen) Pelletier, Terri Hamilton, Tracy (Julie) Pelletier; twin sister Irene Ackerson, and sisters at heart Sharon Payeur, Delima Daugirda and Deenie Sargent; many in laws, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Breanna, Andrew, Cori, Darcy Stebbins; Travis, Patrick, Kyle Pelletier; Karley, Lexie Hamilton; Cody, Austin, Molly Pelletier; four great grandchildren: Zendaiya, Zion Pichardo, Decker Pelletier, Nora Tebbetts; dear friends: Joan Narwid, Barb Bovee, Dale and Nancy Markee, Jim Campbell, Maura Clarke, Doug Falzarano and Joanie Dow.
Please join the family for calling hours on Monday, May 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon. The memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at Ricker Funeral Home followed by a graveside committal at Valley/Sacred Heart Cemetery on Mascoma Street in Lebanon.
The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Dartmouth Hitchcock’s Emergency Department for their warm, kind, and wonderful care in Corene’s final hours.
