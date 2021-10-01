Corey Randolph Quentin Gersdorf Obituary

Oct. 7, 1960 - Sept. 28, 2021
Corey Gersdorf was born in Highland Park, Illinois, and passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Sept. 28, 2021 in Newark, Vermont. He was almost 61 years old. Corey had two Vermont homes, one with his sister Gail Ruggles and her son Aaron Millet in Newark and one with his best friend Andy Patoine in Sheffield.
Corey was a caring and giving person. He was the youngest of seven children and was always on hand to help you move, paint a room, or work at your yard sale. He was a good gardener and raised 10-foot-tall sunflowers and prize winning hollyhocks. He was a welcome guest at any table, and a terrific traveling companion.
He was a tender nurse to his mother in her last few months and then the constant companion to his father in his last year. Corey never spoke ill of anyone and was loved and liked by everyone he met.
He worked for many years for the Venture stores and then for the Mundelein Park District in Illinois until he moved to Vermont in 2007.
He had an artistic mind and created many unique crafts and art pieces. He loved animals and they had a special affinity for him too.
He was predeceased by his father and mother Glenn and Loraine Gersdorf, his nephews Michael and Daniel and niece Crystal. Corey was never married but he is survived by his sisters Margo Gersdorf and Gail (Gersdorf) Ruggles, his brothers Mark (wife Nancy) Gersdorf, Tim Gersdorf, Neil Gersdorf and Brian Gersdorf and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Several of his nieces and nephews – Peter, Jennifer, Sarah, Michelle, Tina, Adam and Brittany, live in the Midwest.
Corey had developed a close friendship with his nephews Curtis (CJ) Cason and Aaron Millet, who both live in Vermont. His nieces Kelly (Lawrence) Kajdanowski and Heather Millet (and her friends Kat Munger and Morgan Smith) were especially fond of their ‘Uncle Corey.’
He will be terribly missed. His absence will leave a hole in our homes and our hearts for a long time to come.
Corey will be cremated and a ‘celebration of his life’ will be held when the pandemic has loosened its grip on our community.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.