Craig Peters Obituary

Craig Peters, 68, of Meriden, Conn., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home. He was born on Aug., 23, 1952, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the loving son to the late Robert J. and Beverly (Kennison) Peters. Craig attended St. Johnsbury Academy and went on to further his education at Asnuntuck Community College where he graduated with a B.S. He enjoyed a long career as a machinist, working for United Technologies, and ultimately retiring from Pratt and Whitney.
Craig was a long time resident of Wethersfield, Conn., where he raised his family and made his home for over 20 years. He was an avid sports fan, especially rooting for the Red Sox and the Patriots. Craig enjoyed motorcycles and being outdoors whether he be hunting, fishing or camping.
Craig is survived by his two children, Shawn Peters and his wife, Andrea, of Rolesville, N.C., and Michelle Peters of Glastonbury, Conn.; four beloved grandchildren, Joshua and Gabrielle Canning, and Ryan and Adam Peters; the mother of his children, Carleen Thomas; sister-in-law, LuAnn Peters; and several nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, David Peters.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Craig’s life on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, Conn. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Craig’s honor may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com.
