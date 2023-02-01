Craig Wayne Hartshorn Obituary

Craig Wayne Hartshorn, of Concord, Vt., left this earth behind while working on his property in the great outdoors that he so loved. Being outdoors was his greatest love. He was so very proud of the home that he built, and the land that he worked so hard on.
Craig was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and gardening. Craig could do anything from mechanical work to making beautiful brown ash baskets, using the ash splints that he harvested himself.
Craig’s wife of 40 years, Louise, was the love of his life. Building their home together filled a lifelong dream. His 35 years of work as a hydro mechanic for what is now Hydro Quebec was challenging, but he was always up for the challenge. He could figure anything out. He talked about his work a lot. He was so proud of everything he did, and everything he did was meticulously done.
Craig is predeceased by his parents: Wayne and Anita; his sister, Peggy; and his niece, Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife, Louise; brother, Doug; sister, Judi; sister, Cathy and Trevor; sister, Penny and Ed, and many nieces and nephews, co-workers, and friends.
Our husband, brother, uncle and friend – We love you. We miss you. We live on for you. ❤
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation in Craig’s memory to The Elizabeth Anita McKinnon Scholarship Fund, Littleton High School, 159 Oak Hill Ave., Littleton NH 03561.
There will be a celebration of Craig’s life in the spring on his beloved, beautiful property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.