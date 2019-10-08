CW Britt - Obituary

CW Britt, 72, passed away peacefully Oct. 4, 2019 at NVRH after a long struggle of declining health.
CW was born in Lexington, Tenn., one of 13 children, to William Taylor Britt and Minnie Hollowell Britt.
CW was known as a jack of all trades. He served in the US Navy. He retired for the State of Vermont, Department of Corrections after 30 years.
CW leaves behind at home his wife Linda and their three grand-daughters Princess-Jade Aviles, Nevaeh Aviles (Mitchell) and Amity Kelley.
He has four adult children William, Bryan, Shawn and Angela Britt.
He also leaves two special step-children, William and wife Michelle Engelmann and their children Rayne and Devin. Lori Engelmann Robinson and her husband Donald and their children Olivia and Abigail.
He also leaves a special sister in law, Janice and her husband Doug Solinsky, and mother-in-law, Pearl Baird. He leaves a brother, Bobby Britt and his wife Linda, in Tennessee as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at the Lyndonville United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m.
