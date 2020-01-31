Cynthia Ann John - Obituary

Cynthia Ann John, 85, died on January 30, 2020 at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab in St. Johnsbury, Vt., with her family by her side.
Cynthia was born in Lyndon, Vermont on March 17, 1934 the daughter of Burleigh Drown and wife Louise (Corrow) Bessette. She grew up in Lyndon, Vermont. She enjoyed fixing and repairing things and could fix anything. She enjoyed sewing and making Halloween costumes and doll clothes. She enjoyed keeping the hen house and house plants that she displayed at Caledonia County Fair, winning many blue ribbons. She always loved taking care of stray animals or ones left behind by her grand children. She worked for many years at the Pine Knoll Nursing Home in Lyndonville, Vermont as head housekeeper, retiring in May 2004.
Cynthia is survived by her sons Stephen John of Island Pond, Vt., and Mark John of Lyndonville, Vt.; daughters, Diane (Jeff) Cole of Lyndonville, Vt., and Deborah Goodwin and Doug of E. Haven, Vt.; 9 grandchildren: Sonya Holmes and Jeff, Travis John and Amber, Tyler and wife Valeska John, Lucas John, and Amanda, Aaron and wife Terri Cole, Trevor and wife Lexi John, Jennifer and husband Keith Abbott, Ethan Goodwin, Ryan John; 8 great-grandchildren: Solomon Brown, Sierra Rolfe, Kayden & Bradyn John and their mother, Julia John, Sadiee and Skyla Cole, Adeline Cynthia John, Grace Jean John and several nieces and nephews.
Cynthia was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Fernald John; her brothers, Harold, Reginald, Robert and Donald Drown; her sisters Isabelle Page, Marjorie Buxton and Mona Colby.
Visiting hours are from 5-8 on Tuesday, Feb, 4, at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home at the corner of Main St. and Center St. in Lyndonville. Funeral service will be on Feb, 5, at 11 a.m. at The Lyndonville United Methodist Church on Church St. Lyndonville, Vt.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pines Activity Fund, 601 Red Village Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
