Cynthia “Cyndi” Briggs passed away on May 19, 2020. There will be services officiated by John Sleeper on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at her home of 3339 Duck Pond Road, Waterford, Vermont. These services will be Livestreamed as well on the funeral home’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Caledonialifeservices/
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.