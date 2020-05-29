Cynthia Briggs - Obituary

Cynthia Jean “Cyndi” Briggs, Loving, Compassionate, Proud and so much more. Cyndi, 49 years young, of Duck Pond Road, Waterford, Vermont passed away peacefully at her home on May 19, 2020 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Cyndi was born in St. Johnsbury Vermont, on New Year’s Day 1971, daughter to the late Charles Clinton and Calista (McGill) Myrick. She grew up in Danville and graduated with the Class of 1988 from Danville high school. In July of 1992 she married the love of her life Thomas Briggs, they went on to have two wonderful children, Tyler and Tori. Cyndi was a dedicated mother to her children, she balanced working from home and enjoying every moment possible with her children. As the kids grew older Cyndi pursued her passion to help people, she entered the medical field. Starting at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center when the family was living in White River Junction as an LNA. As her next step, Cyndi worked closely with Adam Schwartz MD to open the Hanover Continuity Clinic, a feat that she was immensely proud of. Upon returning to the Northeast Kingdom, Cyndi went back to school to become an RN. Cyndi graduated Magna Cum Laude from VTC’s nursing program with two “Honor Society” awards. She worked at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in the Med. Surg. Unit, she then later pursued her passion of working with children as a Pediatric nurse. Cyndi’s final position was for the state of Vermont as a Public Health nurse that mentored and advocated for children and families.
During her battle, Cyndi journaled about her challenges and joys. As time went on Cyndi’s journal was more about her joys and accomplishments. On the second page of her journal, Cyndi wrote “Be Strong”, “Be Brave”, “I am Blessed”, “I am Loved”, “I am Safe”. These words carried on throughout the entire journal.
Some of Cyndi’s greatest joys were spending time with her family and helping others. Throughout her times living in other parts of the state, Cyndi always enjoyed coming back to her Miles Pond community. Some of her favorite simple pleasures in life were sitting on the dock sipping coffee out of her loon mug, watching and listening to the loons and peepers, touring around Miles Pond in her kayak, visiting with others on their docks and cruising around on the pontoon boat.
Reading Cyndi’s journal really takes you down the wonderful road of Cyndi’s life and reiterates the kind loving person she was. As a family we laugh, we cry, we rejoice at the time we had with such a beautiful person. Her ability to light up a room with her beautiful smile and contagious laugh will be forever remembered.
Cyndi is survived by her beloved husband, Tom, of Waterford, her son: Tyler C. Briggs (Marah McFarland-Bourque), her daughter: Tori C. Briggs (Jordan Culver) also of Waterford, her brothers: Steve Myrick of Martha’s Vineyard, John Myrick of Ellaville, Ga., Andrew Myrick and wife, Deonne, of Randolph, Vt., nieces and nephews: Olivia, Lily, Calvin, Thaddeus, Rebecca, Sarah, Emily and Elizabeth. Cyndi was predeceased by her parents, her brother: Dennis Myrick and her niece: Allison Myrick.
Services will be planned for July 18, 2020 and will be announced nearer that time. There will be no Calling Hours at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to ALS research or to Victims of domestic violence.
Donations to fund ALS research can be sent to a local organization dear to Cyndy’s family: Curtis Vance Memorial Orchard, 65 Webster Hill Road, Danville, VT 05828.
Donations to help victims of domestic violence in the Northeast Kingdom can be sent to: Umbrella, 1216 Railroad St., Suite C, Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819.
In both cases please put the name Cyndi Briggs in the memo line.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
