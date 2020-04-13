Cynthia Griffin - Obituary

Cynthia Louise Griffin, RN, 61, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on April 17, 1958 the daughter of Frederick and Ferne (Arthur) Brown. She was raised in Monroe, N.H. and graduated St. Johnsbury Academy class of 1976 and the Concord Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at Littleton Hospital, North Country Home Health and Coos County Family Health Services. Cindy was a member of Holy Family Parish in Gorham, Catholic Daughters of America, Pastoral Council at St. Kieran Church and was a volunteer at Guardian Angel Thrift Shop (formerly St. Vincent de Paul) and the Marie Rivier Food Pantry.
She is survived by her husband Steven Griffin of Berlin; son Nicholas Griffin and fiancé Shelby Barney of Gorham; and mother Ferne Young of Berlin formerly of Monroe, N.H. She was predeceased by her father Frederick Brown, step-father Howard Young, and a brother James Young.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. on the Good Shepherd and Holy Family Parish Facebook page or online at www.berlingorhamcatholics.org. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, you are not able to attend in person but are encouraged to watch the Mass online.
Memories and messages of sympathy may be shared with the family on Cindy’s Tribute Wall available at www.bryantfuneralhome.net. Donations in Cindy’s memory may be made to the Conway Area Humane Society, PO Box 260, Conway, NH 03818 or online at www.conwayshelter.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH.
