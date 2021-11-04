Cynthia Jean (Hubbard) Mitchell Obituary

Cynthia Jean (Hubbard) Mitchell passed away on Oct. 25, 2021, with her husband, George, and daughter, Hannah, by her side at Littleton Regional Healthcare after complications from a three-year battle with Pulmonary Hypertension.
Cindy was born on Sept. 4, 1956, to Frank Albert Hubbard and Pauline Ella (Ladd) Hubbard, who lived on Cliff Street in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Cindy attended elementary school in St. Johnsbury, where her father was her sixth-grade teacher, she spent the year not knowing whether to call him “Dad” or “Mr. Hubbard.”
After graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1974, she went on to Word of Life Bible Institute from 1974-1975. Cindy began nursing school in 1975 at New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Boston, graduating in 1978. Shortly after, she began her work as a nurse at Littleton Regional Healthcare and continued there for 43 years.
At LRH, Cindy would be sure that you were greeted with a smile, while you were waking up in the Recovery Room. George and Cindy married in August of 1978 and together took up residence in Littleton, New Hampshire.
Cindy enjoyed teaching Sunday School at Littleton Bible Baptist Church and making bread and other baked goods. During the summer, she could often be found with a book in her hands at her family’s camp on Salem Lake in Derby, Vermont. Cindy was also active with the North Country Chorus and Littleton Hospital Auxiliary, becoming a historian and eventually president of both organizations. Cindy was the celebrated chef of North Country Chorus’ Madrigal Dinner for several years.
Cindy is predeceased by her father, Frank Hubbard; mother, Pauline Hubbard; and step-mother Joan Hubbard. Cindy leaves behind her husband, George L. Mitchell; daughter Elsbeth Joy West and husband, Malcolm West, and their three children, Edith Ann, Warren Francis, and Eleanor Jean; and daughter Hannah Faith Bowne and husband, Cody Bowne, and their two children, Virginia Louise and Beau Richard. She also leaves siblings Keith Albert Hubbard, husband Rick Valenta; Starla Rae Hubbard, and Heather Ann Poole, husband Steve Poole; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cindy was a sweet and caring woman whose tender gentleness will be missed.
Visiting hours will be held at Littleton Methodist Church, 18 Main St., Littleton, N.H.; on Friday, Nov. 19, at 6-8 p.m.
Celebration of Life at Union Baptist Church, 932 US Route 5, Waterford, Vt.; Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to North Country Chorus or Littleton Regional Healthcare Auxiliary.
