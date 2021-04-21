Cynthia Patricia Poplawski Obituary

Cynthia Patricia Poplawski, also lovingly known as Cindy, Honey, Tootsie and Nanny, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 with her loving husband and children by her side after a courageous battle with cancer in her home in Lebanon, N.H.
Cindy was born on Jan. 4, 1948 in Medford, Massachusetts, to parents William E. Pinkham and Florence P. (Cadiero) Pinkham. She attended Exeter High School in Exeter, N.H., where she graduated in 1965. She worked at the Electric Department outside of Boston until she started a family in which she had two beloved children, son William (Bill) P. Higgins and daughter Amy P. (Higgins) McClure. After living in Brentwood, N.H., for some years, she and previous husband, Russell P. Higgins moved to Calais, Vermont, where she continued to raise her children and be the biggest cheerleader to her kids’ athletic events and endeavors.
She later married her current husband, David J. Poplawksi, on April 6, 1991 in Westmore, Vt., overlooking her favorite place, Lake Willoughby. She worked in her husband’s medical office for 15 years as the office manager.
She lived in many places over the years including, Barre Town, Vt., Kittery, Maine, Westmore, Vt., Titusville, Fla. and most recently in Lebanon, N.H.
While living in Kittery, Maine, Cindy became a Pease Air Force Base “Pease Greeter” volunteer. She was passionate about supporting our troops. This opportunity provided a source of comfort and goodwill for troops both departing from and arriving at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease while showing her patriotism and her gratitude to the soldiers.
But undoubtedly, her favorite place to call home was at their lake house on Lake Willoughby. It was here that her and her husband built a beautiful home where she created beautiful flower gardens, countless delicious meals, and the most welcoming home to her children, grandchildren, and numerous friends and family. She always had ice cream in the freezer for her grandchildren and their friends and had her infamous Ice Cream Window where ice cream sundaes were served up at each visit.
Cindy was passionate about gardening and always had her hands in the dirt. She obtained her Master Gardener Designation through the UVM Extension Service and proudly displayed her green thumb in and around her home.
Cindy also loved to cook, paint with watercolors, weave, knit, sew, read and collect pottery and many other things along her travels. She was passionate about photography and was lucky to have traveled to so many different locations to capture their beauty. She and her husband carried out many of these trips in their Airstream Camper and loved seeing the country as they traveled all over the United States.
Cindy’s brightest lights in her life were her grandchildren. Nanny did her best to attend every volleyball, basketball, football, baseball, soccer and ultimate Frisbee game if she was able.
Nanny was not only their biggest cheerleader, but the loudest!
Cindy is predeceased by her parents, William E. Pinkham and Florence Pinkham. She is Survived by her husband of 30 years, David J. Poplawski of Lebanon, N.H., children William Higgins and wife Ellen Bando of Randolph, Vt., and Amy McClure and husband Kevin of Lyndonville, Vt., step-children, Sarah Poplawksi and Jeff Poplawski.
Cindy had four beautiful grandchildren, Zoe Bando of Randolph, Vt., and Braden R. McClure, Connor R. McClure, and Max R. McClure of Lyndonville, Vt.
Siblings, William Pinkham and wife Betty; Dennis Pinkham, Paul Pinkham and wife Sharon, Gail Turcotte and husband Paul, are survived by her and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
If you knew Cindy, you loved Cindy. She was a lover of all things, had an infectious smile, and the ability to strike up conversations with strangers . She loved passionately, gave the biggest hugs, and hated goodbyes. So from here, we don’t say goodbye; we shall say “See ya later.”
The family would like to acknowledge the amazing team of caregivers starting with her family physician Dr. Christine Medora. And from the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Dr. Bengston, the team of nurses in the Infusion center, all the front desk staff and the Hospice team that were there for her along the way. Cindy frequently talked about “her girls,” aka Nurses, that she ultimately spent so much time with during her battle with Leukemia; they became part of her family in her eyes, so we want to thank them generously for taking such loving care of her.
Cindy’s wishes were to have a gathering to celebrate her life alongside her beloved Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt., which will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
Memorial donations should go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Association in Cindy’s honor, @ www.donate.lls.org.
