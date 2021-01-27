Cynthia Toussaint - Obituary

God reached down and lifted Cynthia to her heavenly home on 01/21/21.
“Well done, good and faithful servant” ~ Matthew 25:21. Cynthia loved God and cherished her Catholic faith. She remained an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church for over 40 years. She was a member of their choir and enjoyed her choir friends and her weekly participation but truly loved the Christmas Cantada Programs where all of her family were encouraged to attend. Cynthia was also very active with the church’s Widow and Widowers group after the loss of her husband Dan. She volunteered faithfully for the UHS Mended Hearts support group and enjoyed the Senior events at the Endicott Boys and girls Club.
Cynthia was a vibrant, energetic, genuine person who appreciated all life’s blessings, but most of all Cynthia loved her family. She and her husband Dan were blessed with six children: Kathleen Toussaint (Cynthia’s faithful caregiver for two-plus years) , Patricia (Wayne) Hillmann, Norma (James) McCleary, Sharon Toussaint (Scott Sauder), Daniel (Debra) Toussaint and Roland Toussaint. She is survived by nine grandchildren and their spouses: Heather Hillmann (Jeff Martin), Cheryl Scott, Joshua (Denise) Toussaint, Jason (Jennifer) Toussaint, Adam (Katerina) Toussaint, Matthew Toussaint, Leah (Justin) Reece, Nathan (Priya) Toussaint, Gina-Marie Popolano (Shawn Kelsey), (Paula Toussaint) and six great-granddaughters: Briana, Brianna, Angela, Lillian, Addison, Annabelle and soon to arrive Nadiya.
Cynthia was born on Dec. 10, 1934 to Lydia and Clarence Colby in St. Johnbury, Vt. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Daniel, her in-laws Roland and Norma Toussaint and her grandson Jared Colby Toussaint. She is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law Norma Treat and Jean and Jack Davis, two sister-in laws/brother-in-law’s Joanne Toussaint, Marlene (Charlie) Bull, Paul (Janet) Toussaint, Tom (Mabel) Toussaint and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Jan. 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Cynthia’s church 801 Main St., Vestal, N.Y. All are asked to adhere to COVID protocols, masks will be required and please wear something Bright and Colorful as Mom wanted it that way. Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy in memory of Cynthia may do so to her church or The American Heart Association ℅ UHS Mended Hearts Program - Johnson City, N.Y. Burial will be at a later date.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.”
Forever in our hearts, we love you Mom.
