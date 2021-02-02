Daisy May Darling - Obituary

Daisy May Darling was born Jan 20, 2021 at 3:12 p.m. and passed on Jan 21, 2021 at 3:41 p.m. at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She was diagnosed with Polycistic Kidney disease on Dec. 31. The family was hoping her lungs would still function to support her.
Daisy will be sadly missed by her parents Jazmin Shaw and Jamie Darling, and forever remembered by her sisters Willow and Aubrie Darling. Even though Daisy did not get a long time to live, she lives on in someone else. Daisy was able to donate the strongest part of her, her heart.
