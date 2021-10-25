Dale Bernard Kendall Obituary

Dale Bernard Kendall, 78, of Barnet, Vt., died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Dale was born on June 6, 1943, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Bertram and Leona (Champany) Kendall. Following the deaths of his parents when he was young, he was raised by Donald and Beatrice Larocque along with their 10 children.
He worked doing logging, farming, and trucking.
Throughout his life, Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He especially loved playing poker with “the boys.” He loved his spending time with his family and attended as many games, school activities, and birthday parties as he could
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by Donald and Beatrice Larocque; his partner of over forty years, Phyllis Locke; his stepbrothers and sisters, Donald Larocque, Jr., Marilyn Borden, Dorothy Rossier, Beatrice Larocque Smith, Muriel Rose, Jeanette Eastman, Leigh Larocque, Dale Larocque, Darrell Larocque, and Lucy Machell; and a stepson, Harold Dunbar.
Survivors include his step-children, Raymond Locke and wife Debbie of Barnet and Janet Locke and fiancé` Jim Langlois of Groton, Vt.; a step daughter-in-law, Carrie Dunbar of Barnet; six grandchildren, Raye Lynn McMillan and husband Chris, Bernard Roy and wife Jessica, Vanessa Gingue and husband Aaron, Raymond F. Locke and wife Aimee, Bradford Locke and wife Becca, John Dunbar; step-grandchildren, Kathy Kendall and partner Jason Sanville and Kevin Kendall and wife Tiffany; great grandchildren, Delany, Dustin, Kendall, Lily, Michelle, Ainsleigh, Hillary, Hannah, Aaron, Holly, Haisley, Allison, Madelyn, Raymond, Alaina, Alivia, and Kaeson; a special friend Karolyn Farman; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held in Spring 2022 in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Barnet, Vt.
Dale’s family would like to offer a special thank you to Chris and Sara for all their help. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
