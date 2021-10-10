Dale G. Walbridge Obituary

Dale G. Walbridge, 63, Groton, Vt., died of a sudden aneurysm on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was born in Hardwick, Vt., on July 17, 1958, to Gerald and Lenna (Carr) Walbridge. Dale grew up on the family farm in Cabot with his siblings.
Dale graduated from Cabot High School with the class of 1976 and joined the US Navy where he learned the welding trade. Upon his honorable discharge in 1980 he worked for a short time on a farm before finding work as a welder at Knowlton Welding. Dale married Lynn Williams on June 25, 1988, in an outdoor wedding in Marshfield. Dale and Lynn bought the welding shop from “Slim” Knowlton in 2001 and changed the name to Walbridge Welding. They celebrated 20 years of successful business this year.
Dale enjoyed woodworking, watching racing at Thunder Road, and his John Deere tractors, mostly he enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandson.
He is predeceased by his parents, a brother, Brian Walbridge, and two sisters Janice Walbridge and Marilyn Smith. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lynn Walbridge, a son Ryan Walbridge and his fiancé Paige Clark, a daughter, Lindsay Walbridge and her partner Jonathan Geary, a grandson Chase and granddaughter Ella, two brothers Lester Walbridge and his wife Carol and Wendell Walbridge and his wife Lesa, a sister Joann Allen and her partner John Lacourse, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends and family are invited to share stories and memories at the Groton Town Hall, 1476 Scott Hwy, Groton, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1070 , Williston, VT 05495 or www.cancer.org
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
