Dale K. Wright, 92, of South Ryegate Vermont, passed away at Cottage Hospital on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after a brief illness, with his wife, Raeleen by his side.
Dale was born in Bradford, Vt. on Nov. 16, 1930. He was the quintessential old Vermonter with strong opinions, a twinkle in his eye for just a touch of mischief and a man whose family meant everything to him. During high school Dale moved to Groton where he met his wife of 73 years. Dale and Raeleen established their home in South Ryegate where they raised their five daughters.
Dale was a strong, hardworking man who never sat still. He was a stonecutter by trade and worked in the granite sheds for over 30 years. Dale was active in his community and served as the Ryegate Delinquent Tax Collector for 43 years, up until the time of his passing. Dale rarely came directly home from work, instead he took on side jobs such as mowing the cemetery, digging graves, and cleaning the South Ryegate school.
Dale was a friend to all. He never needed anything from anyone but made sure other’s needs were always met. Everyone knew there was never a favor you couldn’t ask from Dale.
Dale is survived by his wife, Raeleen (McRae) and their five daughters: Trudy Super of Guilford, Conn., Dalene Wallace of Ashburnham, Mass., Pamela Turner and husband Dale of Colchester, Vt., Julie Gandin and husband Gregg of Ryegate, Vt., and Peggy Braman and husband Dwayne of Washington, Vt.
Dale is also survived by his 11 grandchildren: Christopher Wallace, Aimee Wallace (Alan Jemlich), Jillian Turner (Sy Reaves), Michael Turner (Sara Boron), Abigail Ciardi (RJ), Benjamin Gandin (Ashley Keith), Andrew Gandin (Kerri), Lucas Braman (Nikki), Spencer Braman (Monique), Adam Braman (Emily), and Ethan Braman (Shannon Pelchuck).
In addition, Dale is survived by 21 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
To us, he will always be bigger than life and it is sad to imagine him gone.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. A burial will follow at the Pinehurst Cemetery in South Ryegate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Ryegate Presbyterian Church c/o Judy Gandin, 38 Hosmer Drive, Groton, VT 05046.
A very special thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Cottage Hospital who took such remarkable care of Dale.
To offer the family an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with arrangements.
