Daniel Carroll St. John
Daniel “Dan” “Danny” St. John, 74, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, Maine.
He was born on April 16, 1945, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to Charles and Earlene (Coolbeth) St. John. Danny enjoyed deer hunting, ice fishing, watching old westerns, and many sports, including basketball and baseball.
He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Charlene (St. John) Montgomery. He is survived by his 3 children, son Jay St. John, wife Maureen, their daughters Sophia and Mia, daughter Jill (St. John) Dutil, husband Tim, their daughter Alexandra and son Erin St. John, sister Linda (St. John) Mundle, husband Dick, brother in law John Montgomery. Also his 3 nieces and 1 nephew.
Danny will be buried with his family in Cabot, Vermont.
To view Dan’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com.
