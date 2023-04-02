Daniel Fred Brodien died peacefully in the early hours of April 1, 2023, at Canterbury Inn, in St Johnsbury, Vt., at the age of 93.
Dan was born on Sept. 17, 1929, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to John and Alene (Gilman) Brodien. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1948 and enlisted in the Navy where he served for 1 year stationed in San Diego and aboard the Chaveller Battleship Tender as a fireman.
After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he married Doris Marie Provost, his high school sweetheart in 1953, renting an apartment on Spring Street. In 1960 they moved into a house on Sumner Ave (Gilman Ave) that Dan designed and Paul Swett built.
Dan & Doris had a son, Neal Mark Brodien born in March 1954.
Dan began working for the Vermont Dept of Transportation as a construction surveyor. He then became project supervisor for bridge construction for most of his career of 40 years. If you have driven I-91 or traveled over any of the bridges in St. Johnsbury or the Northeast Kingdom, chances are Dan was involved in the layout of the road or inspection of the bridge while being built. He also serviced and repaired survey transits in the winter season for the highway dept.
Dan was an Eagle Scout & Boy Scout leader in his early days. He taught American Red Cross first aid and avalanche safety. He was the mountaineering chairman for the Appalachian Mountain Club. He and Roger Damon were the organizers of the first ski patrol at Burke Mountain. He went on to ski patrol at Burke Mt & Tuckerman Ravine for many years.
Rock climbers Dan, Roger Damon, & Andrew Fisher were the first to climb the Lakeview Route on Cannon Mountain Cliffs after a rock fall changed the Old Lakeview Route in 1962.
Dan, Roger and Rick Wilcox & fellow climbers were the first ones to formally organize a mountain search & rescue group in the 60’s, known as Mountain Rescue Service, based in North Conway, NH. For many years Daniel went into the mountains to aid hikers and climbers needing assistance.
Dan completed climbing all the 48 - 4,000 footers in NH, both in the summer and winter as well as all the 4,000 footers in New England in the summer. He went on climbing trips to Mexico to climb Popocatépetl , Orizaba, Iztaccíhuatl. He also traveled to British Columbia to climb Mt Rhondda. Later he and his climbing partners went on a reconnaissance trip to Baffin Island and Greenland looking for climbing opportunities.
Dan & Doris traveled across the us on many trips and wintered in Florida for a number of years before returning to Vermont year-round.
Dan is survived by his son, Neal Mark Brodien, and wife Valerie Gombas Brodien of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and grandsons Daniel E., and Nathan John Brodien. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Doris Marie (Provost) Brodien,
A graveside burial will be scheduled for spring 2023 at Mt Calvary Cemetery, on St. John Street for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Northern Counties Health Care & Hospice at 165 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Ready, and Eric Bach and the excellent staff at Canterbury Inn for their thoughtful care of Dan.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
