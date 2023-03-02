Daniel J. Gregory Obituary

My son and I are saddened to announce that on Feb. 27, 2023, after a long illness, our Father/Grandfather, our Hero, Inspiration and Best Friend has passed.
Daniel James Gregory was born on Aug. 5, 1939 in West Stewartstown, N.H., to Victoria and Hubert Gregory. He spent his early years in St Johnsbury, Vermont, where he followed his father and older brother, David, around and quickly came to share in their love of hunting, trapping, fishing and the joy of being outdoors. A love which would remain with him all his life.
Dan graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1957. He enlisted early in the United States Army where he fulfilled his obligations before beginning a job at Fairbanks Scales in St Johnsbury.
In 1958 Dan met, and married, my Mother Marjorie Morrow. They would have two children, myself – Todd – in 1966 and Lisa, born in 1969. My parents relationship was special and they complimented each other perfectly over the years.
In 1963 Dan began what was truly his dream occupation, as a Vermont State Game Warden where he was able to be in his favorite environment – outside with his canine companion – and work to protect the land that he cherished. Through his years as a Game Warden he developed a great gift of being able to chat and tell stories with people of all walks of life. A skill which he carried with him through all his years.
During his career as a Game Warden his love of the outdoors only grew – especially fishing – where he, often along with his wife Marjorie, his younger brother John and great friends Danny Swainbank and Albert Ford (to name a few), lead to many ventures into the vast waters of Northern Quebec.
In early 1979 Dan and Marjorie purchased land on the lake in Island Pond and, with the help of several friends but largely on their own, built a wonderful home where the family enjoyed beautiful summer (and frigid winters) for the next several years and built a family-like bond with special neighbors and lifelong friends, Gabby and Gloria Gaboriault and children Stuart, Paul and Stacy.
In 1994 Dan retired and he and Marjorie purchased a home in Ormand Beach, Fla., where they planned to spend the winter months. Unfortunately during the first winter Marjorie became ill and they were only able to enjoy a single season in the warm weather. After a long battle Marjorie sadly passed in 1997.
In 2003 Dan met a new soul mate, Barbara Boisvert of Shelburne, Vt. Her enjoyment of life, family and great effervescence added a welcome hue to his world. They would marry in 2005 and share countless adventures, trips and laughs until Barbara was tragically lost in 2008.
During this time, along with his sidekick and brother-in-law JJ, Dan made a point to take in every football and basketball game I coached. From Bennington to Newport those two were a fixture in the stands behind the bench. Dan always had several suggestions for me after the games – win or lose. One of the highlights of those games was definitely the chili at the BFA-St Albans home games.
In 2000 my Dad was diagnosed with colon cancer, a large tumor was removed and we were informed that his odds of surviving any more than 3-6 months were 1 in 7 … my Father’s answer to that bleak prognosis was, “no problem – if I have a chance I’ll be okay” … and he was that one in seven. That was my Dad – always hopeful.
In 2010 my son – also Dan (Cappy) – moved back to Vermont after a brief stay in Texas and we shared my father’s home in Shelburne. After a year we purchased a home together in St Albans, where my son and I shared many great conversations, rides through the countryside, superb meals and infinite laughs with my Dad.
My Father took great pride in the time he was able to spend with Cappy/Dan. He never failed to offer a plethora of advice for any occasion and took great interest in all that he was involved in. I truly believe one of his favorite moments was Cappy’s graduation – being forever gratified in the fact that he was the senior class president.
We have both learned a great deal from our father and grandfather. The list is too long, but the main things are to be willing to help whenever somebody is in need – my Dad would give away his last dollar if he thought it might help someone, I think his three favorite words were, ‘Use MY card’. And to never take too much time to worry about the little things – my Dad dealt with a myriad of health issues for many years but always maintained the ability to laugh, make the rest of us chuckle and fill us with his storytelling talents. We will miss him and his daily stories and advice greatly. He was the strongest man we have ever known and even at his lowest and weakest he wanted to make sure we would be okay … because of that strength we will do our very best and take solace in the fact that he is no longer in anguish.
My Dad was predeceased by his father, Hubert, his mother Victoria, brother David, incredible wives Marjorie and Barbara.
He is survived by his beloved son, Todd Gregory and his long-time partner Suzette Gagne and grandson Daniel Gregory, all of St Albans.
Dan is also survived by his daughter Lisa Allard and grandchildren Hawkk Christman, Samantha Billings and Ellen Tanner, of St Johnsbury.
My Dad is survived by his brother John Gregory and sister-in-law Sara Gregory of West Burke, and sister-in-law Pat of New York.
My Father is survived by nephews, David Gregory of North Dakota and David Gregory of New York and their respective families. He is survived by niece Lee Ann Gregory of Royalton and her family.
Dan is also survived by granddaughter Megan Spivey, husband Ronald and great-grandchildren Mira, Lincoln and Lillian. He is also survived by granddaughter Ashley Martin of Fairfield, her husband David and Everly as well as granddaughter Courtney Gagne of Missoula, Montana.
My Dad is additionally survived by our Wisconsin family, Arnold and Helen Francis, Dean and Stacey Francis, Kim and Tim Hansen, Kristen and Russ Sterzinger and each of their families.
Dan is also survived by many more grand children, all of whom he enjoyed through the years, and step children with whom many enjoyable times were shared.
Dan is also survived by special friends Dan and Lisa Swainbank of Highgate, Jean Swainbank of St Albans, Joe Larose of St Albans and Dan Boisvert of Oakdale, Connecticut.
And not to be forgotten, some of Dans dearest friends, Major, Chip, Bobby, Evander and Jazz.
On behalf of my Father, Cappy and I would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fine medical professionals at the UVM Medical Center and – especially – the St Albans Dialysis Center. My Dad spent seven years with the people at the dialysis center and many of them became like family to him. He always enjoyed his interactions with them. Like most things in my Dad’s life – he found something good in the company and people to share stories with.
As per my Father’s request the will be no services. Close family and friends will celebrate his life at a later time in one of his favorite places. Those planning an expression of sympathy are encouraged to please donate to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Fun at www.vtfishandwildlife.com/donate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Family. To send online condolences to the family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
