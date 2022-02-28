Daniel James Cullen Obituary

Daniel James Cullen passed away at home in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. He was surrounded by family and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
Dan was born in Littleton, New Hampshire in September of 1941 and was the youngest of seven children born to Helen and Joseph Cullen. He graduated from Littleton High School in 1959 and joined the United States Air Force where he served in several locations including Biloxi, Mississippi within the U.S. as well as in Turkey while serving abroad. He recalled and shared many stories from these locations in particular over the years and these stories in particular were still shared often despite his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. After his years of service to our country, he returned to Littleton and began a career in banking, a career that would span many years first at Lisbon Savings Bank (where he met his wife Carol), then Fleet Bank, and finally Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank where he eventually retired from as Assistant Vice President, later returning to part-time work as Vice President of Business Development.
Dan was an avid golfer who was often found enjoying a round of golf with his close friends and family. Additionally, he also enjoyed working on home improvements and hosting gatherings at the home that he shared with Carol for many years. He and Carol also enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Being community-focused, Dan also served with pleasure on the North Country Home Health and Hospice Board of Directors among others. He was also a member of the Lisbon Lions Club as well as the Littleton Rotary. He was predeceased by his wife Carol in 2009.
Dan is survived by his daughter Danielle Cullen Whitcomb, grandchildren Hannah, Camryn and Elijah of Bethlehem, as well as his sister Helen Therrien of Bristol and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ross Funeral Home in Littleton, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Father Shawn Therrien and Father Mark Dollard officiating. Interment to follow at St Rose of Lima Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to North Country Home Health and Hospice, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, N.H. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.