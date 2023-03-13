Daniel Nelson Higgins Obituary

Daniel Nelson Higgins, 77, passed away at his home in Lisbon on Feb. 26, 2023, after a long illness. Daniel was born in Littleton on July 12,1945, and was the son of Nelson and Phyllis Higgins. He lived most of his life in Lisbon.
Daniel served in the US Army during the Vietnam war where he did 2 tours as a forward observer. Something he was most proud of. Anyone who knew him knew of his great passion for hunting, pulling horses and snowmobiling.
Daniel married his wife Roberta on July 24, 1999, and between them they had 3 children: Lianne, Jennifer and Robert.
Daniel spent most of his life being a carpenter. His time spent working with Ridgeway Builders was his absolute favorite.
Daniel was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Nelson and Glenna Higgins of Lisbon, father Nelson Daniel Higgins and step-mother Joyce of Lisbon, brother David Wayne Higgins of Lisbon and niece and grandnephew Lisa and Kyle Strickland.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Roberta; 2 daughters: Lianne McGillicuddy and fiance John Clark of Lebanon, Conn., Jennifer Higgins of Ashford, Conn.; son, Robert and Dora Weddermann of Defuniak Springs, Fla.; 9 grandchildren: Jeremy, Ryan, and their father Jeff McGillicuddy, Alyssa, Kayla, Nicholas, Daniel and James all of Connecticut, Stefan and Sean of Defuniak Springs, Fla.; two brothers: Walter Higgins of Belfast, Maine, Brian Higgins and wife Marlene of Lisbon; aunt Wanda Rae Daniels of Maryland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours but there will be a Celebration of life on April 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 816, on Cottage St., Littleton, N.H. The date for the graveside service is yet to be determined at this time.
