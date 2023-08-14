Daniel William King Obituary

On Aug. 5, 2023, Daniel William King passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident.
Dan was born & raised in Etna, N.H. to Florence and Charles King on March 4, 1956. He was a graduate of Hanover High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He married Susie Roberts on Oct. 26,1974, and they moved to Lancaster in 1982.
He was the Assistant Chief on the Lancaster Fire Department of which he had been a member since 1984. Dan was a proud member of the Eagles Club serving two terms as State President. He was also a member of the VFW of Littleton, N.H. He enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and boating and loved riding motorcycles. Dan was a pillar of his community. He was loved by many and touched so many lives. His family was the most important aspect of his life and his greatest treasure. His sense of humor and joyous laughter will be remembered by all and greatly missed.
Dan is predeceased by both of his parents.
He is survived by his two children: son Charles King, wife Nicole and grandchildren Chelsea, Jesse, and Patience as well as his daughter Rhonda King Clarke and step granddaughter Jaya. He has four brothers: David, Bruce, Doug, and Steve as well as his sister Debbie. Dan also had many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Memorial visiting hours will be held for Dan & Susie King on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster.
A celebration of life will be held at Roger’s Campground, Lancaster, on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 2 p.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lancaster Fireman’s Association, 25 Main St., Lancaster, NH 03584.
Please go to baileyfh.net for more information or to send an online condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.