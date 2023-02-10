Danny Lewis Jarels Obituary

Danny Jarels, 70, went peacefully to be with his Savior after a long period of declining health at his home in St Johnsbury, Vt. on Feb. 7, 2023, with his loving wife by his side.
Danny was born in Bedford, Va. on June 3, 1952, to Dennis and Nellie (Green) Jarels, the third of seven children growing up on a dairy farm. He worked on the farm until he went into the restaurant business as a cook at age 21 and that remained his main occupation for the rest of his working life. He migrated to New Hampshire and worked as a cook and for a time at the Pittsfield Weaving Co.
In Pittsfield he went to eat at a family restaurant where a cook failed to show up for work. Overhearing their problem, he offered to fill in and was immediately put to work.
It was here that Danny met Karen, the waitress and daughter of the owners, and they soon fell in love. Later they moved to St Johnsbury where Danny worked at the P & H Truck Stop until he retired due to health issues. In 2019 they renewed their wedding vows at a beautiful church ceremony and celebrated 20 years of marriage together in 2022.
Danny loved and was immensely proud of his children, Cody and Katherine. He followed with interest their athletic endeavors, Boy Scouts, Cody’s work as a firefighter and Katherine’s love of farming, just like her dad. He cared for them deeply including wanting them to be taught about Jesus and always tried to provide what they needed and they will miss him greatly.
Danny’s hobbies included building and racing cars as a young man, riding horses and bluegrass and gospel music.
Danny was not raised in a religious home but attended a nearby black church as the only white boy where he heard the gospel and was baptized ‘down at the river.’ He recalled fondly the church dinners and that “those black women could cook!” He recently affirmed his faith in Christ as his Savior and was at peace leaving his life in His hands.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sisters Linda and Sandy. He leaves behind his wife Karen; son Cody and daughter Katherine; Siblings: Mike, Bobby, Rodney, Ellen and niece Tammy and their spouses.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. at Lyndon Bible Church with Rev. Joel Battaglia officiating; a light luncheon will follow.
The family wishes to thank their LBC church family, friends, hospice, and home health caregivers for their love and support.
