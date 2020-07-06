Daphne Merrow Obituary

Daphne Merrow, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on July 6th, 2020, at the Windham Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Windham, N.H. She was born on November 16, 1925 in Lancaster to Ida (Kenney) and Louis Samson of Jefferson.
Daphne graduated from Lancaster Academy in 1943 and later that year attended Western Union School in Washington, NJ. Her first assignment with Western Union was in Athol, Mass., for a year before she was transferred to Dover, N.H., where she served until 1945. She returned to Jefferson to work as a clerk, both full and part time, in the Jefferson Post Office until retirement in 1986.
She married her high school Sweetheart, George “Dicey” Merrow on February 17, 1946 and they were married for 46 years at Dicey’s passing in 1992. They lived their entire marriage on Middle Street in Lancaster.
Daphne was a dedicated Communicant of the Gate of Heaven Parish, All Saints Catholic Church in Lancaster before her move to Windham in 2016, and was an active member of both the Daughter’s of Isabella and Tabernacle Society, holding offices in both groups.
She loved sports and was an avid Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics fan. She rarely missed a Red Sox game on TV and jumped at every chance she had to catch a Celtic game if it was televised in Lancaster. Her knowledge of both teams surprised a lot who knew her. She also enjoyed bowling and was on league bowling team at the Lancaster Bowling Lanes for many years, and was a log-time season ticket holder at the Weathervane Theater in Whitefield, and loved going to dinner and a play. At Windham Terrace she fully enjoyed socializing, music guest, bingo, trivia contests and especially her weekly poker group!
Along with her parents and husband Dicey, she was predeceased by two sisters, Virginia Gregory of Shrewsbury, Mass. and Paulina Driscoll of Lancaster.
Daphne is survived by her two sons, Dennis Merrow and wife Joy of Londonderry, N.H. and William Merrow and wife Susan of St. Johnsbury. She was also extremely proud of her five grandchildren: Karen Henry and husband Matt of Brattleboro, Vt.; Christopher Merrow and wife Amy of Manchester, N.H.; Barry Merrow and wife Kristine of Auburn, N.H.; Kevin Merrow and wife Melissa of East Hampstead, N.H.; and Holly Nighelli and husband Rich of Plymouth, Mass. She was even more proud of her ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of cousins and three nephews.
Friends and family may pay their respects at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster, on Wednesday July 8, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday, July 9th, at All saints Church, Lancaster, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Daphne’s name to Windham Terrace Assisted Living Facility, 3 Church Road, Windham, NH 03087.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
