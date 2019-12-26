Darius John Leightcap, 94, of Danville, Vt. and Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation Center on December 18th surrounded by loved ones. Dari was born November 25, 1925 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, where he grew up playing in the streets, swimming in Manatawny Creek, and getting into mischief until he graduated high school in 1943.
He was drafted at age 18 and served with the 94th Infantry in World War II. He was captured at the Battle of the Bulge and was a prisoner of war in Germany at Stalag 11B and 12A until liberation by the British.
After returning from the war, Dari was set up on a blind date with Doris Estella Moyer, a chance that led to their marriage in 1949 in Limerick Township, Pennsylvania. This happy union lasted over 60 years until Doris’ passing in 2011.
Dari was a natural athlete and played second base for two semiprofessional baseball teams in Pennsylvania. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, bowler and was known to do a perfect figure eight on ice skates.
In 1951, he began his career as a draftsman at Daystrom Instruments, (later Weston Components, & Schlumberger) in Archibald, Pennsylvania and later promoted to purchasing manager. Dari and Doris lived and raised their family in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania for the next 60 years. After retirement Dari and his wife were often touring the country in their motor home, and visited most of the states across the U.S.
After Doris’ death, Dari frequented the Summit Hills Golf Club, McDonald’s coffee club, and the Abington Senior Center, where he worked on his pool game until moving to Vermont to live with his daughters in 2017. Since Dari never met an ice cream, piece of chocolate, or peanut butter buckeye he didn’t like, please enjoy one for him. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by daughters Wendy Canestro, and her husband Greg, Erie, Pennsylvania; Randee Leightcap and Sandi Leightcap Boyle, both of Danville; and his son Darry Leightcap and wife Stacey, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. His grandchildren include: Christopher Boyle and wife Tiffany Bai, Dalian, China; Kayleigh Boyle and partner Doug Wolcik, Groton, Mass.; Audrey Leightcap Koering and husband Kevin, Minotola, N.J.; Ellen Leightcap Burkhardt and husband Jay, Malden, Mass.; Eli Leightcap and Jack Leightcap, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.
Darius was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Augustus and Laura Mae Auman Leightcap, and siblings Dorothy Benner, Robert Leightcap, William Leightcap, Leroy Leightcap, and Anna Stuart.
Darius’ family would like to thank his relief caretakers Wendy Patoine and Diana Kadamus, and the wonderful nurses at St. Johnsbury Rehabilitation Center for their loving care during Darius’ last six weeks.
The viewing will be held at 10 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. on January 11, 2020 at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania 18411. Burial will follow at Abington Hills Cemetery, 800 Morgan Highway, South Abington Township, Pennsylvania.
If so inclined, memorial donations can be made to: Grace United Methodist Church, 36 Central Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt. where Darius attended services for 2 years, or Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, where he was a member for over 60 years.
