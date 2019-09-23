Darlene Berry Johnson - Obituary

Darlene Berry Johnson, 58, of Main Street in Concord, Vt., passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born May 28, 1961 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to Everett and Patricia (Mayer) Berry, Darlene grew up to be a loving person who made everyone feel accepted and cared for. She was a hard worker. She would keep working until the job was done and done right. A social butterfly at heart, she could never leave a room without being sure to say goodbye to everyone and giving out hugs to anyone who could possibly want one. Darlene undeniably loved her family with all her heart and took great pride caring for her parents grave. She loved and was amazing at gardening, cooking, golfing, remembering every birthday and anniversary, and she never met a scratch ticket or casino she didn’t like. Her absence will be felt forever but her memory will be kept alive by all of the loved ones she left behind.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Mark Johnson; son, Chad Cole and daughter, Brandy Runa (Neal); stepson, Mark Johnson II (Dana), stepdaughters Christa Johnson and Elizabeth Raymond (Nick); brother, Eric Berry (Meridith), sisters, Coco Chamberlin (Dave) and Janine Silvey; brothers-in-law, John Johnson (Patti) and Alan Johnson (Celise), sister-in-law, Sharon Noble (Andy); granddaughters, Amelia and Sophia Raymond; granddogs, Nya, Atticus and Lulana; her own pets, Spazzy and Simon; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Darlene was predeceased by her parents: Everett and Patricia Berry; brother-in-law: John Sackett; and in-laws: John and Marion Johnson.
Friends may call on the family Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville. A graveside service officiated by Rev. Barbara Dwyer will take place on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1pm at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lyndon VFW on Hill St following the service.
Donations can be made in Darlene’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project by mail at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or online at https://support.woundedwarriorsproject.org/donate
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.saylesfh.com
