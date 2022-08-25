Darren ‘DJ’ Robert Gilman Jr. Obituary

Darren Robert Gilman Jr. (DJ), 32, of Burlington, Vt., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. DJ was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Oct. 8, 1989, to Darren Gilman and Melissa Donlon (Clarke).
DJ truly enjoyed his time in Newark and West Glover with his dad and extended family learning all of the ins and outs of logging from his uncle, showing off his mechanical abilities, fishing, spending time with the horses, hanging out around the fire, and driving his uncle’s truck around the back roads and logging jobs.
DJ enjoyed long walks and talks with his mom. He loved spending time with his large loving family, especially during the holidays. He filled our hearts with love, joy and happiness. He was a kind and gentle man; his aunt Angie calls him our gentle giant. He wanted nothing more than his family and friends to spend time with him. DJ is dancing in the heavens with his loving maternal grandmother Carole Clarke.
DJ was the funny guy who could always bring laughter to any situation. His smile and laugh were contagious and his goofy personality could get you out of the funkiest moods. He had a sense of adventure and was always up to trying new things.
DJ is survived by his parents Darren Gilman of West Glover and Melissa Donlon of St. Johnsbury, his paternal grandparents Barbara Gerrow and Don Gilman both of Lyndonville, his half-sisters Laura and Leeanne, his half brothers Cory and Kalib, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
DJ was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Carole Clarke, his uncle Jeffrey Gilman, and cousin Edwin Jones.
There will be a private family gathering. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Newark, Vt. at a later date.
