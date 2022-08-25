Darren ‘DJ’ Robert Gilman Jr. Obituary

Darren 'DJ' Robert Gilman Jr.

Darren Robert Gilman Jr. (DJ), 32, of Burlington, Vt., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. DJ was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Oct. 8, 1989, to Darren Gilman and Melissa Donlon (Clarke).

DJ truly enjoyed his time in Newark and West Glover with his dad and extended family learning all of the ins and outs of logging from his uncle, showing off his mechanical abilities, fishing, spending time with the horses, hanging out around the fire, and driving his uncle’s truck around the back roads and logging jobs.

