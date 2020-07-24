Darwin B. Heath - Obituary

Darwin B. Heath, 85, died of complications of bone cancer at his home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on Sept. 11, 1934 at home in North Danville to the late Burns and Hazel (Tellier) Heath of North Danville and was the youngest of four children. He is survived by his “Honey” Muriel (Bennett) Heath of St. Johnsbury Center, having celebrated 65 years of marriage on May 28, 2020.
Gardening, hunting camp, winter, Devil’s Hill and family were his passions. Growing up on the farm in North Danville as the youngest of four children (Roland Heath, Don Heath, Marcia Rose) is where Darwin learned his love of the outdoors. He married Muriel Bennett in 1955 and together they raised their three children, Cindy, Lorrie, and Tim in Goss Hollow. Darwin started work for the US Department of Agriculture at the Danville Watershed before they moved to Valley View, Pa. for his work. In 1962, he and his father, Burnes Heath, built a camp on Martin’s Pond in Peacham, at the foot of Devil’s Hill, and it is where he and his family spent weekends and vacations. Having returned to Vermont in retirement, he was found in his garden in the summer, snowshoeing in the winter with Muriel, and caring for the building and grounds of the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville where we was a member and deacon.
Darwin is survived by his wife Muriel, daughter Lorrie Ruland (Tim) of Ware, N.H., son Tim Heath-Swanson (Rick Swanson) of Fayston; grandsons Ben Fournier (Kelly Hever) of Sutton, Justin Fournier (Stacy) of Lyndonville, Ryan Ruland (Krystyna) of Dunbarton, N.H., Ross Ruland (Chrissy) of Epping, N.H., and Joshua Heath of Westwood, Mass.; great-grandchildren Cindy Fournier, Tyler Fournier, Gabriella Fournier, Mayson Ruland, Paris Ruland, Mia Ruland; sister Marcia Rose of Rutland; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Cindy Fournier of Concord and his brothers Roland Heath of North Danville and Don Heath of Williston.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery, officiated by son-in-law the Rev. Dr. Rick Swanson, rector of St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Stowe, and the Rev. Bruce Comisky, pastor of the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville. Facemasks and social distancing are requested. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville or to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
