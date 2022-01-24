Darwin “Bruce” Hurlbert Sr. Obituary

Darwin “Bruce” Hurlbert Sr., 72, of Lost Nation Road, Lancaster, N.H., died Wednesday evening, Jan. 19, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center, Burlington, after a recent illness.
Bruce was born in Lancaster on July 1, 1949, the son of Darwin Charles “Dub” Hurlbert and Katheryn “Kay” Josephine Reynolds. He was a lifelong resident of Lancaster and graduate of Lancaster High School.
Bruce has worked most of his life as an equipment operator in the construction and logging industries. He has worked for A.B. Logging, Luther Crowe, Paul Crane,
New England Telephone, and more recently the Forbes Family Farm. At one time he was also a cook at the Lancaster Motel.
In his spare time Bruce enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and camping.
Surviving family members include his wife of 49 years, Eileen (Dobson) Hurlbert of Lancaster; two children, Darwin “BJ” Hurlbert Jr. and companion Amanda Sarazin of Dalton, Jan Surridge and husband Roger Hartshorn of Whitefield; grandchildren Megan Surridge, Melissa Clark and husband Sean; great-grandchildren Colton and Mia; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four sisters, Judith Forbes, Nancy Bishop, Linda Bishop, and Bonnie Marshall.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Summer Street Cemetery. An announcement will be made prior to.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
