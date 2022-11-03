David A. Wilkins Obituary

David A. Wilkins, 72, of Waterford, Vt. passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 2, 2022, with his wife Theresa by his side surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
David was born June 15, 1950, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Everett Wilkins and Geraldine (Cross) Wilkins. He grew up in West Danville, Vt. and graduated from Danville High School Class of 1968. David married Theresa Matte on Aug. 30, 1969, and they raised their family in West Danville, Vt. and later in Lower Waterford, Vt. where David enjoyed working on their dairy farm. Previous to operating his dairy farm David spent several years working at Goss Tire and Wayne Ford where he made many lifetime friends.
David was an avid golfer and Yankees fan, spending many hours on the golf course with his wife Theresa, family and friends. He also loved refereeing and coaching high school basketball, and was an accomplished College Softball Official, recently inducted into the Vermont Umpires Hall of Fame. David could also be found officiating a heated family wiffleball game on the front lawn on a Sunday afternoon.
David’s grandchildren were the lights of his life. He attended every special occasion and sporting event, offering a critique here and there as needed!
David is survived by his wife of 53 years Theresa (Matte) Wilkins; sons Jim Wilkins and wife Tammy of Waterford, Vt. and Jeffrey Wilkins and wife Kelly of Concord, Vt.; daughter Susan Wilkins of Waterford, Vt.; grandchildren Lucas (Christie), Tyler, Hannah (A.J.), Taylor (Jarrett), Derek (Kara), Dawson and Hayden; and his great-grandchildren, who loved “Big Papa,” Gannon, Leland, Madeline, Blake, Austin and Trinity. David also has a large extended family and many close friends who will miss him dearly.
David was predeceased by his parents Everett Wilkins and Geraldine (Cross) Wilkins, father-in-law and mother-in-law Omer and Madeline Matte; sisters Lorraine Badger and Sharon Roy; and infant sister Marlene.
At David’s request a small family gathering will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
