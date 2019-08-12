David A. Young Obituary

March 13, 1951 – March 12, 2019
Please join us to celebrate the life of David Arthur Young on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the home of Buddy and Shannon Chapman, 188 E Main St. in Concord, VT 05824 from 12–3 p.m.
David was born March 13, 1951, in Concord, Vt., to Bion Fred and Katherine Lucia (Shores) Young. He was a U.S. Army, Vietnam War veteran. David was a retired contractor and moved to Florida in 2002 from St. Johnsbury, Vt. He was working part-time for the Sebring International Raceway. David was a classic car crafter and enjoyed truck pulling for many years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 18 years, Jackie; children, Staci Smith Lantagne (John), Ginger Therrien (Tim), Adam Young, Buddy Chapman (Shannon) and Angela Benevides; siblings Barbara Georgi (Tom) and Ray Young (Ann); 10 grandchildren and a great-grandson.
David was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Daniel J. Smith.
The family welcomes your memories, stories and fondest remembrances.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.