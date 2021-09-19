David Adelbert Gascon Obituary

David Adelbert Gascon, of Lyndonville, died Sept. 18, 2021. David was born Nov. 3, 1942, in Boston and raised in Auburndale, Massachusetts. He graduated from Newton High School and Tufts University where he also obtained a Master’s degree in French Literature. David also attended seminary school at Boston University, though for most of his life he was a devout atheist. David was a middle-school teacher for a short time but spent most of his career as a computer programmer and software developer and worked many years in this capacity for the Boston Gas Company.
David loved to travel. He followed the manual of Europe on $20 A Day for more than a dozen trips with his daughter Zoë, a nephew and niece and then independently. He also enjoyed many road trips with Zoë in the U.S. and Canada in his 1978 Dodge Camper Van. He was a humble and gracious traveler who especially loved visiting France and Quebec where he could practice his beautifully spoken French.
In 1969 David married Cindy Stoddard. They divorced 6 years later but David was lucky that Cindy gave him his daughter Zoë who he relied on for the rest of his life. In spite of the divorce, Cindy (who predeceased him in 2014) and her extended family (and second husband, Wayne, who died in 2019) continued to include David in the extended family until his last days. It’s hard to imagine where or who David would have been without the Stoddard Family who he cherished as his own and who loved him as their own.
In addition to his daughter Zoë, David adored his grandchildren and loved nothing more than spending time with them. His grandson, Patrick, fondly recalls their many walks together to pick up roadside trash and his granddaughter, Harper, remembers watching the Tour de France with him on television, impressed by his knowledge of the landmarks and culture.
Most people who knew David would agree that he was an exceptionally smart and intelligent guy. He had a sharp memory for history and language and a brilliant way with words. He was too young to be a Beatnik and just a little too old to be a Hippy, but he loved those cultures; the jazz, the poetry and the Grateful Dead. He was a complex guy, some (including himself) might even say just a little neurotic and often cheap. He was also loving and kind, especially when reminded to be.
David was predeceased by his parents, Alice and Adelbert, his ex-wife, Cindy Crandlemere, his mother-in-law, Robin Stoddard Sargent, his best friends, Joe Schneider and Wayne Crandlemere and two brothers-in-law, Sekou Imari and Scott Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Zoë Gascon and her husband, Neil Favreau, granddaughter Harper Robin Favreau, grandson Patrick David Favreau, sisters-in-law Sally and Raetha Stoddard, brother-in-law Tommy Stoddard and wife Deb Azrael and her sister Abby. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Netdahe Stoddard (Brook Marcotte), Henekis Stoddard (Alan McGrath), Kali Stoddard-Imari (Jen Stoddard-Imari), Shani Stoddard (Jimmy Marino), Jeremy Brown (Melissa Brown), Jocelyn Mahoney (Mark Mahoney), Kayla Stoddard-Fitzpatrick, Jordyn Stoddard-Fitzpatrick Morey (Andrew Morey) and Eleanor Stoddard as well as 10 great-nieces and nephews.
A potluck celebration of life is scheduled for Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. at his daughter’s house in Lyndonville, Vermont. Donations in David’s honor can be made to Building Fearless Futures, PO Box 74, Cabot, VT 05647, https://www.buildingfearlessfutures.org/donate.
