David Alan Shufelt - Obituary

David Alan Shufelt, 84, formerly of Groveton, died peacefully on Feb. 25, 2021, at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, N.H.
David was born in Franconia, N.H. on July 24, 1936, to the late George M. Shufelt and Anna M. (Choate) Shufelt-West.
David attended schools in Franconia, NH. He served in the US Army from 1954 thru 1957.
David worked many years for Campbell Envelope until its closure. He then worked for Beattie Enterprise until his retirement.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and racing dirt track stock cars, he also enjoyed working at Riverside Speedway alongside many lifelong friends. He was a generous and hardworking man. He enjoyed many winters spent in Florida and trips to Aruba with friends.
David leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Priscilla; their four children: Tim Shufelt and Brenda, Debbie Shufelt and Duane, Jeff Shufelt all of Groveton, N.H., and Cheryl and Rick Sterling of Lunenburg, Vt., ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
He is also survived by his sister, Helen and brother-in-law Harold of Lisbon, N.H., his sister Dale West-Youngstrom of Connecticut, his brother Edward and sister-in-law Marilyn of Gilman, Vt., his brother Harry and sister-in-law Betty of Loudon, N.H., his brother Dana and sister-in-law Gaye West of Littleton, N.H., and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Elmwood Cemetery in Franconia, N.H.
