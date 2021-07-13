David Alan Shufelt Graveside Committal Service

A graveside committal service will be held for David Alan Shufelt – born July 24, 1936 in Franconia, N.H. and died Feb. 25, 2021 in Whitefield, N.H. – on July 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at The Elmwood Cemetery in Franconia, N.H. Luncheon immediately following at The Community House, 120 Main Street, Littleton, N.H.
