David Barry Schmais, Sr., age 67, of Cortland, Hill Road, Waterford, Vt., died unexpectedly March 31, 2023, at the Laconia Regional Hospital in Laconia, N.H.
David was born in the Bronx, N.Y., Jan. 10, 1956, son to the late Maurice and Bernice Phyllis (Schwartz) Schmais. He grew up in the Bronx, graduating from Christopher Columbus High in the Class of 1974. David married Veronica Lindquist and were together for over 30 years at the time of her passing on October 14, 2011. He worked for Bear Stearns as a broker on Wall Street for many years prior to moving to Port Richey, Fla. in 1990, where he was a chauffeur for Silver Streak Car Service. He moved to his son’s home in Waterford last year due to a change in his health.
He is survived by his three children: David, Jr. and his wife, Adrienne, of Waterford, his son Daniel and wife, Brittany, of Groton, Vt., his daughter: Rebecca and her husband, Justin Moses, of Port Richey, his sister: Naomi Horowitz and husband, Irwin, of Queens, N.Y., eight grandchildren: Timothy, David III, Abigail & Thomas Schmais, Olivia, Emily & Andrew Moses and Antonia Schmais.
A Graveside Service will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Trinity, Fla., at a later date with his beloved Veronica. There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
