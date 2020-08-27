David Carl Jones - Obituary

David Carl Jones, age 66, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Lebanon, N.H.
David was born on Oct. 30, 1953, in Newport, Vt. to Carl and Bernadette (Nolette) Jones. He loved playing guitar, singing, and song writing. He worked as a musician and was in the Green Mountain Band in the ‘70s and early ‘80s. He had a deep interest in numerology. David was a kind soul who often marched to the beat of a different drum.
We truly were blessed to have David for a brother. Being the eldest brother, he was protective over his sisters and made time for them growing up. He was a brother to be looked up to. David would go out of his way to help someone in need. He was a deep thinker with intense emotions. David had a strong faith in Jesus. Although at times he had a difficult life with many personal struggles, he never wavered in his faith in the Lord. He was very appreciative of and grateful for his friends and caretakers, and of all the doctors and nurses who cared for him tirelessly. His relationship with his brother Jamie grew into a close, personal bond the past couple of years as Jamie became his best friend, advocate and right-hand man as David went through many difficult health struggles. We will miss his humor, his seriousness, his laughter, his genuine uniqueness, and the love he had for us all.
Survivors include his sisters: Pamala Jones (Marty) of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Juanita Jones (Stacy) of Lyndon and Sherrie Jones (Tony) of St. Johnsbury; and his brothers: Jamie Jones (Ann) of Lyndon Corner, Vt., Michael Jones (Sandy) of St. Johnsbury, and Wendall Jones (Tammy) of Rochester, Mass.
There will be no services at this time. David will be buried with his father in Wolcott, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.