David Charles Hill Obituary

David Charles Hill, 75, of East Hardwick, passed away peacefully, Sept. 18, 2021, in the ICU at CVMC in Berlin, following months of declining health.
David was born to Andrew and Jeannette Hill on July 28, 1946, in Barton Vt. David was a Vietnam war Veteran and proud of serving his country. David was awarded a national defense service medal, Vietnam service medal, Vietnam campaign medal and the good conduct medal. David had many war stories that he told vividly and were sometimes hard to hear.
David owned his own lawn care business and was the grounds man for many of the summer camps around Caspian Lake. He often hired family to help out during the summer and then would spend the winter ice fishing, another passion of David’s. David’s step-children can remember growing up and having to share the bath tub with the fishing minnows at times.
David loved to talk and he loved adventures. He spent many hours traveling with his life companion, Linda. They would visit the bigger fairs in other states every year, spending the nights in their car, arriving in the sun and sometimes leaving in the snow. David loved animals, (especially his cats) fishing, CBs, being an avid railway modeler enthusiast and general Tso chicken. His CB handle was “Fisherman.” He had a great sense of humor, loved watching the TCM channel, westerns and hated commercials.
David was pre-deceased by his parents, two brothers and a step-son-in-law. He leaves behind the love of his life for the last 34 years, Linda Dickey, her three children, Roy (Kelly) Willey, Terry (Tonya) Dickey and Brandy (Robert ) Newland, four step-grandchildren, Zachary (Shana) Willey, Jacob (Casey) Winterson, Jadyn (Jasmine) Newland and Ashley (Brett) Dickey, 3.5 step-great-grandchildren, Khrystaliah Grace, Brantley James, Kashdyn Jacob and Baby Newland #3, a sister, many nephews and nieces and a very special cousin, Lanny Hill, who visited him often.
The family of David Hill would like to express their gratitude to the Veteran’s Administration and Caledonia Home Health care and staff for their constant support and medical interventions that helped keep David at home as long as possible. We would also like to thank the ICU staff at CVMC and Palliative care Physicians who were beyond amazing with their constant support and communication during this very difficult journey.
Contributions in David’s memory can be sent to the Veterans Administration for the Vietnam Veterans memorial fund. Sympathy cards can be sent to Linda at 368 Pumpkin lane, East Hardwick VT 05836. There will be a small immediate family gathering at a later date.
