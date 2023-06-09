David ‘Dave’ Kempton Obituary

David “Dave” Kempton, 64, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at his home.
David was born in Dummerston, Vt. on Dec. 4, 1958, to the late George and Patricia (Gulick) Kempton. He attended school in Peacham and graduated Valedictorian from Peacham School in 1976. David attended Lyndon State College part-time, where he met Cindy Ladue. Two years later, on Aug. 7, 1982, David and Cindy were married. The couple soon became a family with the birth of two daughters, Tiffany (1983) and Melissa (1985). David made a living through both farm and construction work. He loved to be outdoors. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from Lyndon State College in 2000.
Dave loved to share his knowledge of nature and the cosmos with his daughters. David took Tiffany and Melissa on nature walks/hikes to teach his daughters how to identify trees by observing tree bark, leaves, and needles. Dave loved to point out the names of the different clouds in the sky, stargaze with his telescope, bird watch with his binoculars, and to simply sit and enjoy the birds at his feeders. He loved to walk, hike, bike, golf, swim, ski, play tennis and garden. David especially enjoyed growing Atlantic Giant pumpkins. He took pleasure in relaxing with a cup of coffee or tea while allowing a good book to unfold. An avid reader, Dave often visited the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Books were among his most treasured possessions. The Hobbit was his favorite.
Dave will be missed for his great smile, jolly laugh, the twinkle of magic and mischief in his eyes, his intelligence, kindness, compassion, and his wonderful sense of humor. David’s daughters will especially miss his voice and daily phone conversations with him. David will be remembered as a knowledge-keeper, lover of nature, free spirit, dreamer, teacher of inner fortitude, and a trustworthy friend of all those walking the lonely path of acceptance, surrender, resiliency, and enlightenment.
Survivors include his two daughters: Tiffany Carr and husband Michael of Danville, Vt. and Melissa Kempton of Polland, Maine; his siblings: Samuel Kempton and wife Julie, Jennifer Harris, Annie Guyer and husband Michael, and Matthew Kempton and wife Dawn; two grandchildren: Bensen and Joule; and 11 nieces and nephews: Adrian, Nicholas, Christopher, William, Jacqueline, Amos, Hannah, Dylan, Julian, Miko, and Joshua.
Services will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at saylesfh.com.
