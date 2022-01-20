David (Duffy) A. Dodge died 0n Jan. 17, 2022 at the age of 95. He sustained a head injury in a recent fall while living at Sunapee Cove, Sunapee, N.H.
David was born on Oct. 24, 1926 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Ralph and Mary Dodge. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1945 and then served in the Marines. After the Marines he attended the University of Vermont and graduated with a in degree in Economics. He also was on the UVM Men’s Ski Team and Golf Team. He married Patricia Wood Dodge in 1952 and they were married for 60 years. Pat predeceased Duffy in December 2012 due to complications from Alzheimer Disease. They lived in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Duffy was Vice President of Caledonia Sand and Gravel. He retired in 1976 but continued to enjoy his real passions of skiing, golf and travel.
Duffy and Pat raised four children, David J. Dodge (68), Peter D. Dodge (66), Carol Dodge Michaels (64) and Susan Dodge (61). He also is survived by his grandchildren, David A Dodge, Jensen Dodge, Josh Michaels, Caroline and Mary McNamara. Duffy was instrumental in teaching his children the art of skiing and athleticism. David became an All-American Alpine Skier for UVM. Peter skied on the US Ski Team and Pro Tour as well as coaching the Dartmouth College Ski Team. Carol was the most graceful of skiers in the family. Susan was a well regarded ski racer and went on to compete in running from distances of 5k to ultras. Duffy encouraged all his children to be the best and to strive for excellence but in doing so to be humble and respectful. He supported and encouraged his children to pursue their own goals and dreams, while always being willing to lend a hand in any way he could.
In addition to his children and grandchildren, Duffy is survived by his companion and best friend, Ruth “Nicci” White. They shared a love of games and spending time with friends at Sunapee Cove.
Duffy was an inspiration to his children and to all who were fortunate enough to know him. He was a National and World Champion Masters Ski racer, shot his age in golf well into his 70s and 80s and was an all around good guy. He continued to race well into his late 80s often beating those years younger than himself.
In addition to his 25 years at Caledonia Sand and Gravel, he was a real estate developer for Arlington Development and Sugar Ridge. He was an active member of Walden Club, Shriners and the South Church in St. Johnsbury.
At this time there are no funeral services scheduled. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Duffy in the Spring. This will be an opportunity for all those who knew and loved him to share their memories and raise a toast. A date and time for this ceremony will be posted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Special Olympics Vermont.
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Services, 235 Main St., New London, N.H. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.