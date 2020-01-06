David Everett Dickey, 79, North Haverhill, N.H., died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H.
David was born in Haverhill on Oct. 28, 1940 to Everett M. and Ethel I. (Philbrick) Dickey. He was an infantryman and received his parachutist badge while serving in the U.S. Army from March 11, 1958 through March 2, 1961.
David worked construction for Pike Industries and for Carroll Nihan in Monroe, N.H. prior to working at Dud’s Service Station in Woodsville, N.H. and Lavoie’s Service Station in Haverhill. He retired from Northeast Square and Dowel.
David was a handy man and was definitely a “jack of all trades.” He enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes in North Haverhill and assisting Butch Elms building his racecars.
He is survived by his son Mark Dickey and wife Colleen of Northfield, Conn., three grandchildren, Paige Beth Maloney, and Shannon and Deanna Dickey; a sister, Signa Braman and husband Fred of Groton, Vt.; longtime companion, Ann Adams of North Haverhill; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his four sisters, June, Carol, Beverly, and Dixie and two brothers, Reggie and George.
There will be no calling hours.
A funeral service will be on Friday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. with Pastor Candace Ricker officiating.
Burial will be in the spring in Horsemeadow Cemetery, North Haverhill.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
