David E. Sylvester Obituary

David E. Sylvester was born on July 4, 1940, and passed away at the Maine Medical Center in Portland on July 24, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Littleton, N.H., the son of Edmund Sylvester and Florence (Drapeau) Sylvester. The late husband of Betty (Smith) Sylvester; Betty and David were married Sept. 6, 1958, and shared 62 beautiful years of marriage.
David grew up with a strong sense of duty and commitment, choosing to enlist in the Army, proudly serving his country for four years while stationed in the United States. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, David embarked on a journey as an ambitious entrepreneur and finally retired with Yellow Freight Company. David always had a smile on his face and enjoyed his life by spending his free time with family and friends at casinos or casting a fishing line into serene New Hampshire waters.
While David accomplished many remarkable feats throughout his life, his most cherished moments revolved around family and friends. In addition to his human family, David had a special place in his heart for his beloved fur-baby, Dudley. The bond they shared was one of unconditional love, loyalty, and companionship. Dudley brought joy and comfort to David’s life.
David was predeceased by his wife, Betty, and his two sisters, Joyce Lasko and Carol Brooks. David is survived by his three children, Steve Sylvester, Penny Robie and her spouse Robert, Tammy Dubreuil and her spouse Eric; four sisters, Gail Griggs, Diane Hayes and her spouse Gene, Sue Hanks and her spouse John, Donna Sylvester and her fiancé Albert Fisher; a brother, Joseph Sylvester and his spouse Shirley; five grandchildren, David J. Sylvester and his girlfriend Mary Chace, Jake Sylvester and his wife Brianna, Roger Sylvester and his girlfriend Kelly Harrell, Mitch Dubreuil and his spouse Harley, and Katelyn Dubreuil and her boyfriend Grady Walters. David is also survived by many nieces and nephews. And of course David’s best friend and fur baby, Dudley.
To honor David’s wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. The family invites anyone who knew David to join them in a Celebration of life at the VFW, 600 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561, on Friday, Aug. 11 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.