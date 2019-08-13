David Emery - Obituary

David Frank Emery, 69, of Kirby, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital following a long period of declining health.
David was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Oct. 19, 1949 to Ernest and Grace (King) Emery of Kirby, Vt. He was raised and attended the Red School House in Kirby. He graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1967. David was proud he served as president and alum of Future Farmers of America. David also served as a constable of Kirby in his earlier years.
An avid woodsmen and gardener throughout his life, David thrived on fishing, hunting, trapping and growing his beloved “cow horn” potatoes. He was on his 35th year of sobriety; which he was extremely proud of. He wrote many prolific stories for the Green Mountain Trading Post for most of his adult life. His favorite place on earth was at Bald Hill Pond in Westmore, Vt. in and around the family A-frame.
He is survived by a sister: Shirley (Emery/Willey) Connor of Pennsylvania, an uncle: Lawrence (Larry) and Alberta King of St. Johnsbury, Vt., three nephews and one niece.
He was predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Grace (King) Emery, two brothers: Jim Emery and Robert Emery; and one sister, Jean (Emery/Powers) Brooks.
There will be no services.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
