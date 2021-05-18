David Eugene Stoddard Obituary

David Eugene Stoddard, age 82, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 surrounded by his family after a long battle with vascular dementia. David was born Oct. 3, 1938 in Portland, Maine to parents Rosalie Taylor and Winfred Stoddard. He grew up and spoke very fondly of his growing up in Littleton and spending summers “on the farm” at Hildex in Sugar Hill.
He resided in Littleton, N.H., graduating from LHS Class of 1955. He was a physical education teacher at Lakeway Elementary School for 35 years. He received his Bachelors in Education from Plymouth State College in 1965 and his Masters in 1982. Dave was well-known for his love of teaching and coaching. He was involved with the Elks Hoop-shoot and YMCA track meet as well as after-school sports programs and coaching AAU basketball.
He was a member of the Army National Guard, President of the SAU 35 Teachers Association, Staff Development Committee chair, a lifetime member of the Elks club in Littleton where he often called Bingo and was a trustee. He was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church where he was a senior warden, usher, finance co-chair for the parish house, the building maintenance and groundskeeper and head of various committees such as Dinner Bell. He loved to volunteer at the church and help out in every way he could.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Katherine (Bunny) Stoddard, his daughter Xondra Smith and husband Kim Smith. His three grandsons, Jason Smith, Joshua and Courtney Smith and Jonathan Smith. Also his cousins Deborah Aldrich and Kathie Cote.
Funeral services will be held graveside at Glenwood Cemetery Littleton, N.H., Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life following the ceremony at All Saints Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Littleton Parks and Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.