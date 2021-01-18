David Fordyce Williams - Obituary

David Fordyce Williams of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at the age of 81.
David was born on Dec. 16, 1939 in Arlington, Mass. He was the son of Fordyce “Bill” (Ingalls) and Hazel (Baxter) Williams. He grew up in Reading, Mass. until his family moved to Atkinson, N.H. during his teenage years.
He served in the U.S. Army in the 116th Intelligence Corps, Washington, D.C. from 1962-1965 during the Vietnam War.
David married Lois Lang on May 5, 1962 and since 1965 they made their life together in Lyndonville.
He worked at the VT Tap & Die when he first came to Lyndonville, then as a Postal Clerk at the Lyndonville Post Office and retired in 1992 as Postmaster. After retirement, he had many happy years working part-time at Stahler Furniture where he made so many great friends.
He also leaves many friends from his days with the bowling league at Gold Crown Lanes and his years as a baseball umpire. A lifelong fan of all sports, he loved the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics. He enjoyed many a morning with coffee and donuts at the Miss Lyndonville Diner or the Bagel Depot reliving a Boston win with his buddies.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Alan. David is survived by his wife of 58 years, his five loving children who cared for him with devotion and compassion during his final days, and his nine grandchildren: Marc and his wife, Nicole, of Deerfield, N.H. and their son, Kaelen; Traci of Lyndonville and her children, Riley, Jake, and Sully; Erin of Lyndonville and her son, Mason; Ryan and his wife, Elena, of Lyndonville and their sons, Ryker and Ronin; and Julie and her husband, Andy, of Reading, Pa. and their daughters, Lacey and Avery. David was their biggest fan and went to every sporting event and activity they were involved in. He also leaves behind his sister, Cheryl, and her husband, Alden, of Atkinson, N.H., and three nieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.