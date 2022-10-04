David Mark Paine Sr. Obituary

David Mark Paine Sr., 67, of Walden Hill Road in Danville, Vt., passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Born Feb. 23, 1955, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., David was the son of Granville and Clara (Leach) Paine. He attended Bellows Falls Union High School graduating with the Class of 1974. David was a sawmill operator for most of his working life and then worked for a time at Marty’s First Stop before retiring.
David began most mornings enjoying coffee and conversation with a variety of friends and family. He loved sports and was a faithful fan of both the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Flyers. David especially enjoyed golf games with family. He looked forward each year to spending time at hunting camp on Cow Mountain as well as vacationing for a week in Maine.
Survivors include his three sons: David M. Paine Jr. of Danville, Jeffrey A. Paine of St. Johnsbury, and Douglas T. Paine (Evelyn Rolfe) of Richmond, Vt.; his former wife and mother of his sons: Jody L. Paine of Waterford, Vt.; his siblings: Michael D. Paine Sr. (Jennifer) of Danville, Granville ‘Chip’ Paine (Teresa) of Barre, Vt., Susan Kimball (Warren) of Salt Lake, Utah, and Barbara Bazin (Peter) of Westminster, Vt.; and two grandchildren: Gardner and Ophelia Paine.
David was predeceased by his mother: Clara Stuart in 2015, his stepfather: Robert Stuart in 1990, and his father: Granville Paine in 1993.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A celebration of life will take place immediately after at the St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge, 118 Western Ave, St Johnsbury, Vt.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.