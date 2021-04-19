David Paul Fisher, 63, lifelong resident of Concord, Vt., passed away April 12, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Robbin (Friend) Fisher; his brothers Richard and Michael (and spouse Lisa); three nieces and nephews; Robbin’s children Aaron (and spouse Chelsea), Matthew (and spouse Julie) and Jessica Sheeley; as well as many friends. While Dave had no biological children, he claimed a “granddaughter” Adrian as his own. He is predeceased by his parents Harold and Elva Fisher, also of Concord.
David was an outdoorsman who enjoyed shooting (at his own range) and hunting in his youth. He loved watching the animals and birds in the yard with his wife. For many years, he enjoyed camping and attending car races with Robbin and his friends. Throughout his life, he loved beagles. He will be sorely missed by his buddy “Baxter.”
David was a successful business owner. He opened Metalcraft in Concord in 1990. He continued to operate that business until 2019. He had an exceptional reputation for a quality product and quick turnaround. He was well regarded and respected in his field. He never had to ask for work!
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of David’s life will be planned for the near future. Family and close friends will be invited to attend.
Cards and condolences may be sent to the family’s home in Concord, Vt.
Donations in David’s memory can be sent to: Caledonia Home Health and Hospice Agency.
The family extends special thanks to the nursing staff and doctors of NVRH and the Hospice Agency.
