David R. Jardine Obituary

David R. Jardine, 83, of Lyndonville, Vt. peacefully passed away at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
On March 24, 1939, David was born in Providence, R.I. to the late Dr. Ralph R. Jardine and Virginia (Walsh) Jardine. Later that year, the family settled in Lyndonville, Vt. It was here that David grew up, graduating from Lyndon Institute in 1957. Many who knew David admired his sense of humor, intelligence and quick wit but might be surprised to know that he was also a gifted artist. At Lyndon, teachers would proclaim to his family that he was the best art student they had ever had the pleasure to teach.
Following high school, David studied at Amherst College before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1962, where he devoted five years of service to his country.
David eventually settled back in his hometown of Lyndonville where he met the love of his life, Posie (Rosemary) Elwood. They were married on April 28, 1973. He worked as a Senior Systems Analyst for St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. for over 20 years. Following the company’s closure in 1993, David and Rosemary moved south, eventually settling in Tunnel Hill, Ga. where they remained until retirement. In 2017 the couple returned home to Lyndonville to be closer to their family.
Although he spent over 20 years in Georgia, The Northeast Kingdom never left his heart. He actively kept his nose in Vermont politics, occasionally sending Letters to the Editor to The Caledonian-Record, which would often elicit much praise upon his return visits. He loved his summers at the family camp on Shadow Lake in Glover, Vt. or feeding the ducks while vacationing on Lake Willoughby. His love of Swing Music from the ’30s gave him much pleasure throughout life, especially as the limits of aging slowed him down.
In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting but even more the time spent with his friends at hunting camp. He was a lifelong and avid fan of Boston’s professional sports teams who also loved coaching or cheering on his son’s teams and watching his son Steve race stock cars at Riverside Speedway. During his years in the South he developed a passion for NASCAR and SEC football, loyally rooting for his Georgia Bulldogs, who he would likely enjoy reminding his friends, were reigning National Champions at the time of his passing, letting him go out on top. He was very social and made lifelong friends at Tiki Bars, Elks Clubs, VFWs and American Legion’s from Orleans, Vt. to Chattanooga, Tenn., Vero Beach, Fla. and many places in-between. In his retirement, he loved vacationing with his family and friends in Vero Beach where he was the self-appointed Grand Poobah of the “99 Club.”
David is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Rosemary “Posie” (Elwood) Jardine of Lyndonville, his two children, Stephen R. Jardine and wife, Tonja of Lyndonville and Glen D. Jardine and wife Mary of Sheffield, five Grandchildren, his sister, Peggy and her husband George Loriot of Newport, Vt. and his brother, James G. Jardine and partner, Janice Powers of Sutton, Vt.
A private graveside service will be held at Lyndon Center Cemetery. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lyndonville VFW.
